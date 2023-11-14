Michelle Healy, Sandhill Park, Ballybunion and formerly of Mitchel’s Crescent, Tralee. Co.Kerry.
Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Thursday from 5.00PM to 6.30PM. Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 9.40AM for 10.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Michelle’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link http://www.stjohns.ie
House Private Please
Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.
Family Information:- Pre-deceased by her father Pa Joe, brother Patrick, nephew Mikey, grandmother Nellie and sister-in-law Jackie.
Beloved daughter of Hannah and cherished mother of David, Niall and Sarah.
Sadly missed by her loving family – her mother, sons, daughter, brothers John, Danny, Denis, Niall, Christy and Maurice, sisters Anne, Stephanie, Elaine, Margaret and Tina, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
May She Rest in Peace
