Michéal O'Leary, Readrinagh, Headford, Killarney.
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.15pm, followed by removal to St Joseph's Church, Rathmore. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery, Rathmore.
The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.rathmoreparish.ie/ If you wish to offer your condolences online, please click on link..
Family Information
Beloved husband of the late Peg and loving father of Mary, Julianne, Tomás and the late Owen. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, son-in-law Richard, daughter-in-law Eileen, his grandchildren Seamus, Maria, Michéal, Yvonne and Sinéad, sister-in-law Evelyn, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many good friends. Predeceased by his brothers and sisters Diarmuid, Fr Seán, Fr Owen, Neily, Phyllis and Fr Frank.
"May He Rest In Peace"
