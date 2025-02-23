Micheál O'Connor, Kenmare and formerly of Bridge Street, Sneem.

Micheál passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry surrounded by his loving family.

Loved and adored by his wife Olive (née Christian). Dearly loved dad to Darragh and Alyce.

Beloved son of Barbara and the late Michael O'Connor, Sneem and much loved brother of Angela, Breda, Pat and Cormac.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, Darragh's partner Clodagh, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephew Noah, grandnieces Mia and Grace, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Predeceased by Olive's parents Bertie and Betty Christian, Reen, Kenmare and Olive's brother Peter.

MAY MICHEÁL REST IN PEACE

'NÍ IMITHE UAINN ACH ROMHAINN'

Reposing at the family home, Killarney Rd, Sneem on Monday evening, from 4 to 8pm.

Funeral cortège departing from the family home at 10.30am on Tuesday morning, to arrive at St. Michael's Church, Sneem where the Requiem Mass for Micheál O'Connor will take place at 11am.

Burial immediately afterwards in Sneem Cemetery.

Micheál's Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on stmichaelschurchsneem.org

Family flowers only please.

The O'Connor family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.