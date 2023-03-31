Micheál Ó Loingsigh of Kilfountain, Dingle, passed away peacefully, on the 1st of April 2023, surrounded by his loving family at University Hospital Kerry. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen (nee Bowler) and dearly loved father of Máire, Seán, Eibhlín, Áine, Fionnán and Rónán.

Sadly missed by his loving daughters-in-law Kathleen and Ann-Marie, sons-in-law Paul and James, beloved grandchildren Sarah, Séamus, Ciara, Róisín, Cormac, Darragh, Caitríona, Eoghan and Cúan, brothers Seán, Batt and Dónal, sisters Maureen, Áine and Bernie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Predeceased by his sisters Síle, Eileen (Sr. Pádraigín) and brothers Pádraig and Tomás. R.I.P.

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle, on Tuesday evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Remains to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Dingle, on Wednesday morning for 11 a.m. Requiem Mass https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/paroiste-naomh-muire-dingle followed by interment in St. Brendan's Cemetery, Dingle.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Irish Kidney Association