Michéal Fitzmaurice

Lower Aughrim, Moyvane.

Reposing privately at his home for family only.

Funeral arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Monday morning at 11.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Micheál being celebrated at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.

No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to Ard Chúram Day Care Centre, Listowel or c/o Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel.

House strictly private, please.

Predeceased by his parents Edward and Kit, brothers James and Jerry, sister Bridie and his nephew Hughie. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Eileen, daughter Bridget, sons Gerard and Kieran, grandchildren Jack, Annie Kate, Abban, Rían and Eve, brothers Seán, Brendan, Eamon and Jody, sisters Christina and Ann, daughters-in-law Joanne and Jane, son-in-law Darragh, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, former work colleagues of E.S.B Tarbert, neighbours and friends.