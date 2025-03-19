The death has occurred of

Micheál Cahill

Peacefully, with his loving family by his side in the wonderful care of the staff in the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry. Beloved husband to Noreen (née Quinlan) and loving father to Michael, Mary and Majella. Sadly missed by his daughter in law Arlene (Conroy) and son in law Keith (McMahon), grandchildren Kate, Mia, Emma, Luke, Rory and Chloe, brother Donal (Dan), sisters Mary, Eileen, Kay and Carmel, sister-in-law Anne, brothers-in-law Dan Joe, Joe and Dick, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Micheál Rest In Peace.

Reposing at O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Rathmore, on Thursday 20th March from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place Friday 21st March, in St. Joseph's Church, Rathmore at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Micheál's Funeral Mass can be viewed live by clicking on Rathmore Live Cam on the following link https://www.rathmoreparish.ie. If you wish to leave a message of sympathy, please click on the condolence link below. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit in University Hospital Kerry. House private please.