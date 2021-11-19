Michael Wren of Adian Park Shannon Co Clare and formerly of Brandon
Reposing at Mc Mahon's Funeral Home Shannon this Monday from 6pm to 7pm arriving for Funeral Mass in St. Joh and Pauls Church Shannon on Tuesday at 11.30am followed by burial afterwards in Illaunmanagh Cemetery Shannon. Funeral mass can be viewed live on www.shannonparish.ie/web-cam.
Family flowers only Donations if desired to Clare Care or Alzheimers Association
https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved/become-a-friend-support-asi/donate/
House Private Please.
Deeply regretted by his loving family, wife Josie, children Brenda, Thomas and Jenny, sons-in-law Adrian and Chris, daughter-in-law Carol, grandchildren Jack, Dáire, Órla, Rebecca, Emer, Shane, Jessica and Ciara, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.
May he Rest In Peace.
Due to the current rising numbers of Covid cases, the family would appreciate if people strictly adhere to the current government guidelines.
