Michael White Granafulla Waterville

Reposing in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home to-day Sunday from 5.30 to 8pm removal from his residence on Monday to St. Finian’s Church Waterville for Requiem Mass which will take place at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/waterville

Please adhere to current guidelines and restrictions and observe social distancing requirements