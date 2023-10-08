Michael (Sonnie) O' Sullivan (Gowla), (Gortagass, Kenmare and formerly of Killowen Cottages, Kenmare, Co Kerry). On the 5th of October, 2023 Michael (Sonnie) passed away unexpectedly. Beloved husband of Hanna (nee O' Leary, Kiskeam, Co Cork). Loving dad of Mary Beth and Michael. Predeceased by his parents Denis and Mary, brothers Jackie and Jimmy, sisters Jean, Joan and Marian. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his wife, daughter, son, grandchildren Ruby and Daniel, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Xenia, brothers Patsy (N.Y.), Pete (N.Y.), sisters Nancy Conwell (Kent) and Agnes Purcell (Kilgarvan), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and his wide circle of friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home in Gortagass, Kenmare (V93KRF3) on Tuesday evening (October 10th) from 4.00pm to 7.00pm. Requiem Mass for Michael (Sonnie) will take place on Wednesday morning (October 11th) at 11.00am in Holy Cross Church Kenmare which will be live streamed on http://kenmareparish.ie/ followed by burial in Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare.