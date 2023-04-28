Michael Slattery, Glounerdalive, Ballyduff, Tralee, (peacefully at his home) 29th April, 2023. Predeceased by his wife Mary B., parents Thomas and Mary and his sister Lily. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his loving family, sons Cathal and David, daughters Lorraine and Claire, grandchildren Darragh, Sarah, Aodhán, Conor, Eva, Callum and Ben, sons-in-law Gerry and Denis, daughter-in-law Edel, brothers Gerard, John, Jimmy and Brendan, sisters Eileen and Martina, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Lawlor's Funeral Home, Ballyduff on Sunday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to Ss. Peter & Paul's Church, Ballyduff. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 11:00 am followed by burial in Rahela Cemetery, Ballyduff. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Dioceses of Kerry website.