Michael Shanahan, Shronedraugh, Headford, Killarney and formerly of Main Street, Castleisland.

The unexpected death of Michael Shanahan has taken place at his home, Shronedraugh, Headford, Killarney. Predeceased by his baby son Peter and brother Richard. Deeply missed by partner Susan, his loving children, daughter Áine, sons Daniel, Pádraig, Brian and their mother Mary. Sadly missed by his two sisters Mary and Helena, his children's spouses and partners, Trish, Caroline, Fergal and Shelby, his grandsons Paddy, Luke, Jude and Liam, granddaughters Aoife, Róisín and Laura, nieces, nephews, wider extended family and friends. Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Castleisland on Thursday 12th January from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral mass will take place on Friday 13th January at 11am in St. Stephens and John Church, Church Street, Castleisland with burial immediately after at Old Kilbannivane Cemetery, College Road, Castleisland

Funeral Mass will be live streamed on

Advertisement

https://www.churchservices.tv/castleisland