Michael Scanlon

Mar 28, 2023 11:03 By receptionradiokerry
Michael Scanlon, Kilmore, Kielduff, Tralee.

Reposing in the Rose Room, Hogan's Funeral Home, on Wednesday from 6.30pm to 8pm.

Funeral cortége arriving to The Immaculate Conception Church, Ballymacelligott on Thursday morning at 10.30am where the Requiem Mass for Michael Scanlon will be celebrated at 11am

live steamed on www.hogansfuneralhome.com

Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery.

Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.

