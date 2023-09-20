The death has occurred of Michael Rohan

Killmurry, Cloghane, Kerry / Tralee, Kerry

Michael Rohan, Killmurry, Cloghane, Tralee, Co. Kerry, died peacefully on Tuesday, 19th September 2023, in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Team University Hospital Kerry, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Nelly. Deeply missed by his loving family, his wife Aine, son Padraig, sister Josephine, nieces Elaine and Joelene, brothers-in-law Joe and Diarmuid, sisters-in-law Mary, Brid, Doreen and Cecelia, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory, on Thursday, 21st September 2023, from 5.30 pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral cortége arriving to St. Brendan's Church, Cloghane on Friday 22nd at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Michael will be celebrated at 12.00 noon. Interment afterwards in Ballyduff Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory or Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7139128 or 0876865632.