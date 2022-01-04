Michael Reen, Torc Terrace, Killarney and late of Annaghmore, Headford, Killarney

Beloved husband of Liz and loving father of Stephanie and Jason and much loved son of Mary and the late Jeremiah. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, brothers Jerdy, Seán and Patrick, sisters Mary, Margaret, Carmel and Siobhán, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, Stephanie's partner Eoghan, his family friend Alex, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Thursday evening from 5.00 pm to 6.30 pm followed by Removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney.

Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry