Michael O'Sullivan, Beenativane, Currow, Killarney, died 20/06/2023. Predeceased by his brother Jerome and sister Catherine. Deeply regretted by his niece Catherine Marie, her husband Pat and son Tadhg Concannon (Athenry, Co. Galway), his brothers Paddy, John, Jim and Dan, sisters Noreen O'Riordan and Mary Reynolds, brother-in-law Tony Fox, nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, great- grandnieces and great-grandnephews, cousins, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Castleisland on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. Remains arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow at 10.45am on Friday for 11am mass. Burial afterwards in St. Michaels Cemetery, Killeentierna. Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/coticcurrow

Family flowers only, donations, in lieu, to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry. Enquiries to Sheehan's Undertakers, Farranfore.