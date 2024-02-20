Michael O'REGAN (late of Ballinteer, Dublin and originally of Annagh, Co. Kerry) passed away suddenly, on the 18th February 2024. Michael was an esteemed political journalist, father and grandfather and a devoted Kerryman. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends, loyal listeners and readers and the 40,000 Twitter followers which he valued and appreciated greatly. Michael is survived by Elizabeth, his daughters Deirdra and Alyson, sons-in-law Jeff and Phil, grandchildren Luna and Levi, siblings Frank, Eilish, Gerard and Marie, sisters-in-law Una and Sheela and extended family.

Reposing on Friday evening from 5pm-7pm at Larry Massey Funeral Home, the Eden Centre, Grange Road, Rathfarnham. Michael’s funeral mass will take place on Saturday morning at 10.30am at the Holy Cross Church, Dundrum followed by a cremation ceremony at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross (Victorian Chapel). In lieu of flowers the family request those who wish to contribute donate to the Irish Cancer Society. Michael was both a cancer patient and a patient advocate and would want their great work to be supported.

Advertisement

"Rest In Peace"