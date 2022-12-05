Advertisement

Michael O'Leary.

Dec 5, 2022 15:12 By receptionradiokerry
Michael O'Leary.

Michael O'Leary, Bridgeville,Ardtully,Kilgarvan, Co.Kerry & formerly New York,USA.
Reposing at Quill's Funeral Home,Kilgarvan, tomorrow Tuesday, (Dec 6th) from 6pm-8pm, with Rosary at 8pm.
Removal on Wednesday, (Dec. 7th),  to Saint Patrick's Church,Kilgarvan where the Requiem Mass for Michael O Leary will be celebrated at 11am.  Burial afterwards in local cemetery, Kilgarvan.

Advertisement

May he rest in peace.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus