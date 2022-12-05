Michael O'Leary, Bridgeville,Ardtully,Kilgarvan, Co.Kerry & formerly New York,USA.

Reposing at Quill's Funeral Home,Kilgarvan, tomorrow Tuesday, (Dec 6th) from 6pm-8pm, with Rosary at 8pm.

Removal on Wednesday, (Dec. 7th), to Saint Patrick's Church,Kilgarvan where the Requiem Mass for Michael O Leary will be celebrated at 11am. Burial afterwards in local cemetery, Kilgarvan.

May he rest in peace.