Michael O'Brien, Keel, Castlemaine.
Michael passed away peacefully at home on July 12th 2022. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his loving wife Mary, sons Bryan, Morgan & Thomas, daughters Celia & Mary, daughters-in-law Noreen & Mary, sons-in-law John & Martin, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends. Rest In Peace
Reposing Thursday evening(July 14th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 4.30pm - 7pm. Funeral arriving Friday afternoon (July 15th) to St. Gobnait's Church Keel for Requiem Mass at 2 o' clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on
