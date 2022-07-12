Michael O'Brien, Keel, Castlemaine.

Michael passed away peacefully at home on July 12th 2022. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his loving wife Mary, sons Bryan, Morgan & Thomas, daughters Celia & Mary, daughters-in-law Noreen & Mary, sons-in-law John & Martin, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends. Rest In Peace

Reposing Thursday evening(July 14th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 4.30pm - 7pm. Funeral arriving Friday afternoon (July 15th) to St. Gobnait's Church Keel for Requiem Mass at 2 o' clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-gobnait-keel-castlemaine