Michael O'Brien

Cloghanesheskeen, Castlegregory, Co. Kerry.

A Funeral Service for friends and family will take place at Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory for Michael on Tuesday, 11th October 2022, at 8.15pm on his 61st birthday (live streamed on www.hogansfuneralhome.com ).

Special Requests: No flowers please. Donations if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory or Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.

Michael O'Brien, Cloghanesheskeen, Castlegregory, Co. Kerry, passed away peacefully on the 7th October 2022, surrounded by his loving family, beloved husband of Dawn and dear father of Liam and brother of Laurie. Predeceased by his mother Anne and his father Terence.

Advertisement

A loving husband and father, a gentleman adored by everyone who knew him. He will be dearly missed.