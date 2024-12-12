Michael O’ Sullivan (Mike Mór), Coomastow, Caherciveen, and late of Canuig Upper, Mastergeehy, Co. Kerry, peacefully at his home, in the loving care of his family, on December 11th, 2024.

Predeceased by his parents Michael and Ann, brother Sean, sisters Bridie and Betty and brother-in-law Pete Fitzgerald.

Beloved husband of Bridie, loving dad of Michelle, John and Michael Joe, grandchildren Amanda, Makayla, Kayleigh, Michael, Ciara, Ellen, Clara and Olan, great-granddaughter Myla, brother Batt, sisters Peggy and Teresa, son-in-law Patrick, daughters-in-law Donna and Catherine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Michael rest in peace

Reposing Friday evening (Dec 13th) from 5-30pm in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home Waterville (V23RK24) followed by Removal at 8pm to Our Lady of The Valley Church, Cillin Liath, arriving at 8-30pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday (Dec 14th) at 12 noon followed by burial in Dromod Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations If Desired to The Alzheimer Society Of Ireland.

The Requiem Mass will be livestreamed