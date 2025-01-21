Michael O'Sullivan, Ballytrasna, Faha, Killarney.
Michael passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the Mercy Hospital, Cork on the 20th of January.
Beloved husband of Christina and loving father of Padraic, Aisling and Colin, sadly missed by his brothers Gerard and Kevin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends.
Michael is pre-deceased by his father Derry and mother Nancy.
"May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home this Wednesday the 22nd of January from 7:15pm to 8:30pm. Funeral arriving at Prince of Peace Church, Fossa at 1:00pm on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 1:30pm. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link https://churchmedia.tv/fossa-parish
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.
