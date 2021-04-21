Michael O Sullivan, Meelin, Emlaghmore, Ballinskelligs.

Advertisement

Reposing at his residence in Meelin, Emlaghmore this evening until 9pm for family & close friends.

Arriving to St Michael's Church, Dungegan, Ballinskelligs on Tuesday morning for requiem mass at 11-30am,

followed by burial in Kinnard cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/portmagee

Enquiries to O Sullivan Funeral Directors.