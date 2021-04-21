Advertisement

Oct 18, 2021
Michael O Sullivan, Meelin, Emlaghmore, Ballinskelligs.

Reposing at his residence in Meelin, Emlaghmore this evening until 9pm for family & close friends.
Arriving to St Michael's Church, Dungegan, Ballinskelligs on Tuesday morning for requiem mass at 11-30am,
followed by burial in Kinnard cemetery.
Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/portmagee
Enquiries to O Sullivan Funeral Directors.

