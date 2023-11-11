Michael O' Shea, Ballycleave, Glenbeigh, passed away peacefully in the loving care of his family and the staff of The Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Patricia, sons Terence & Michael, daughters Geraldine & Mary, his dearly loved grandchildren & great-grandchildren, sister Esther, in-laws, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

Reposing Sunday evening (Nov. 12th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin from 4.30pm - 6.30pm. Funeral arriving Monday morning (Nov. 13th) to St. James' Church, Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin.

Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care University Hospital Kerry.