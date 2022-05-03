Michael O' Leary, Snipefield, Kilmoyley and Caherslee, Tralee.
Beloved husband of the late Joan (nee Harty) and dear father of Jerry, Rose, Michael and Colm. Adored grandfather of Sophie, Denny, Ellen, Abi, Brendan, Vincent, Eli, Heidi and Kaius. Predeceased by his brothers Tom and Willie and sister Bridie. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Margo and Michelle, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
Reposing at his home in Snipefield (V92 XE86) on Wednesday 4th May and Thursday 5th May from 6pm to 9pm. Remains arriving to the Sacred Heart Church, Kilmoyley for requiem mass on Friday 6th May at 3.30pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Family Flowers only, donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry.
The mass can be livestreamed on https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/ardfert-kilmoyley/
Enquiries to Hartnett's Funeral Home, Ballyheigue.
