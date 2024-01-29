Michael O' Donoghue, Henry St., Kenmare and formerly of Killowen, Kenmare. On the 28th of January, 2024 Michael passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of Kenmare Community Nursing Unit and in the presence of his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Ted and Mona and his niece Pamela. Loving brother of Jerry, Denis, Tim and Mary. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his brothers, sister, niece Lianne, nephews Paul, Andrew and Timmy, sisters-in-law Sue, Veronica and Gill, grandnieces Evalee, Teagan, Taylor and Alice, cousins, extended family, neighbours and his many friends. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Tuesday evening (January 30th) from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Requiem Mass for Michael will take place on Wednesday morning (January 31st) at 11.00am in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare, which will be live streamed on http://kenmareparish.ie followed by burial in Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare.

Family flowers only please. Donations in Lieu to Kenmare Community Nursing Unit.