The death has occurred of Michael O' Connor, Tiershanahan, Ballyheigue, suddenly on the 12th February 2024 at University Hospital, Kerry. Reposing at Hartnett's Funeral Home, Ballyheigue V92 WTK8 on Thursday 15th February from 6.30 to 8.00pm. Requiem mass will take place on Friday in St. Marys Church, Ballyheigue at 11.30am and burial afterwards to the Holy Family Cemetery Ballyheigue.

May he rest in peace.

Predeceased by his father Patrick, mother Ellen and son James. Sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Mary, daughter Eleanor, sons Pat and Mike Joe, grandson Patrick, cousins, sister-in-law, extended family, neighbours and good friends.

House strictly private Please.

Family flowers only donations to University Hospital Kerry.

Advertisement

The mass will be live streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/ballyheigue