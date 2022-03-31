Advertisement

Michael O Connor

Apr 1, 2022 12:04 By receptionradiokerry
Michael O Connor

Michael O Connor, Tennies Lower, Valentia Island.

A private wake will take place at his residence this evening (Fri April 1st) for family and close friends from 8 to 10pm.  Requiem Mass will place in the Church of Saints Derarca and Teresa, Chapeltown on Saturday at 11am,burial afterwards in Cill Mhór Cemetery.

Enquiries to Lynch’s Funeral Directors, Valentia.

