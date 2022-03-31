Michael O Connor, Tennies Lower, Valentia Island.
A private wake will take place at his residence this evening (Fri April 1st) for family and close friends from 8 to 10pm. Requiem Mass will place in the Church of Saints Derarca and Teresa, Chapeltown on Saturday at 11am,burial afterwards in Cill Mhór Cemetery.
Enquiries to Lynch’s Funeral Directors, Valentia.
