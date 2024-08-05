Michael Murphy of Slaheny, Kilgarvan, Co Kerry

Michael passed away peacefully on 4th August 2024 surrounded by his loving children, in the tender care of nurses and staff of Kenmare Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Sheila. Cherished father of Jimmy, Pat, Eileen (O’Shea), Joanne, Mikey Joe and Sheila (Cremin). Adoring grandad of Patie, Dion, Corey, Jodie, Leah, Zack, Katie, Rebecca, Jamie, Caoimhe, Ava, Darcy, Emma, Fallon, Ally and Sophie. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his sons, daughters, grandchildren, daughters-in-law JoAnn, Brid and Josie, sons-in-law Micheal, James and Christopher, sisters Peg, Kate, Ellen, Mary and Hannah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May His Kind and Gentle Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Reposing at his residence on Sunday August 4th. Family only please. House private.

Reposing at Quill's Funeral Home, Kilgarvan on Monday August 5th from 5pm to 8pm. Rosary at 8pm, followed by removal to his residence. Requiem Mass on Tuesday August 6th at 11am in Saint Patrick’s Church, Kilgarvan. Burial afterwards in local cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Rockmount Centre, Kilgarvan. Michael’s family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.