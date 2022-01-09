Michael Molyneaux, 95 O'Connells Avenue, Listowel and late of Glashnanoon, Lyreacrompane.
Beloved brother of the late Bill and Della. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Teresa, son Cathal, daughters Maria and Martina, grandchildren James, Harry, Noah and Chloe, brother James, sister Peg, sons-in-law Alan and Simon, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Thursday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Michael being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel.
