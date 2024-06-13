Michael (Mixie) Linehan, Ballahantourig, Scartaglen, Co. Kerry. Passed away peacefully on June 12th 2024, in his 80th year, in the presence of Bertie and Teresa Cahill (Cordal) under the tender care of the wonderful staff at Riverside Nursing Home, Abbeydorney .Predeceased by his parents Tim and Eileen (nee Cahill) and by his loving aunt Nor and her husband Michael. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by Bertie and Teresa, all his cousins, neighbours and friends.
May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Friday evening from 5/30pm to 7pm. Removal from the funeral home on Saturday morning at 9/45am arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Nohoval Cemetery, Ballyegan. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland
No flowers please. Donations in lieu to a Charity of your own choice.
Recommended
Former award-winning Radio Kerry journalist conferred with PhDJun 13, 2024 13:39
26 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital KerryJun 13, 2024 13:34
Sergeant initiates defamation proceedings against Kerry election candidateJun 13, 2024 13:31
Environmental Protection Agency finds net loss in water quality of Kerry's riversJun 13, 2024 13:30
EPA says number of planned farm inspections carried out by Kerry County Council "inadequate"Jun 13, 2024 13:31