Michael (Mixie) Linehan, Ballahantourig, Scartaglen, Co. Kerry. Passed away peacefully on June 12th 2024, in his 80th year, in the presence of Bertie and Teresa Cahill (Cordal) under the tender care of the wonderful staff at Riverside Nursing Home, Abbeydorney .Predeceased by his parents Tim and Eileen (nee Cahill) and by his loving aunt Nor and her husband Michael. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by Bertie and Teresa, all his cousins, neighbours and friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Friday evening from 5/30pm to 7pm. Removal from the funeral home on Saturday morning at 9/45am arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Nohoval Cemetery, Ballyegan. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland

No flowers please. Donations in lieu to a Charity of your own choice.