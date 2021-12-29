Michael Mikey "Mike Phil" O'Connor, Main Street, Brosna and late of Twogneeves, Brosna.
Removal from his residence on Friday morning at 11.30am., arriving to Brosna Church for Requiem Mass at 12noon. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery Brosna.
The Mass will be livestreamed on the St.Carthage's Church, Brosna Facebook page.
Family flowers only. Donations to the Irish Heart Foundation or Palliative Care c/o Tangney's Funeral Home, Castleisland.
