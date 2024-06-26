The death has occurred of Michael (Mikey John) Dinneen, Ard Mhuire, Rathmore, Co. Kerry. Peacefully, on 26th June 2024, in the care of the nurses and staff at Cork University Hospital. Predeceased by his beloved wife Maura (nee O'Leary), sisters Peggy, Kathleen, Josephine and Breda and brother Sean. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken sons Patrick and Diarmuid and daughters Mary (Ferriter) and Margaret (Long), brother in law Connie, sister in law Nancy, daughter in law Mary, sons in law Piaras and Tom, grandchildren, Mike, Maria, Pat, Sean and Áine, great-grandchildren Jason, Sophie, Robert, Teddy, Juno and Miah, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, carers, the bingo community and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Rathmore, Thursday, 27th June, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm followed by Removal to St. Joseph's Church, Rathmore. Requiem Mass for Mikey John will take place Friday, 28th June, at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mikey John's Funeral Mass can be viewed live by clicking on Rathmore live cam on the following link https://www.rathmoreparish.ie.

Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to to the Kerry Parents And Friends Association.