Michael Mikey Griffin

Dec 8, 2022 15:12 By receptionradiokerry
Michael Mikey Griffin, Lake Road, Cromane, Killorglin

Reposing Friday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 4.30pm - 6.30pm

Funeral arriving Saturday morning to The Star of the Sea Church Cromane. Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry.

House Private Please

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Patrick, Michael & John Paul, daughters-in-law Maura, Susan & John Paul's partner Sheila, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brother John, brother-in-law James, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.

