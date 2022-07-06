Michael (Mikey) Flavin

Michael (Mickey) Flavin, Bunagara, Listowel and late of Carrueragh, Kilmorna, Listowel, Co. Kerry. Peacefully, on July 6th, 2022, at his home. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Noreen, sons Danny, Pat and Mike, daughters-in-law Trisha and Sharon, grandchildren Kelly, Nicola, Jack and Aoibheann, sisters Phil, Theresa and Joan, sisters-in-law Betty and Eleanor, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Sunday evening from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Monday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Mickey being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.