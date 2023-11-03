Michael (Mike) Smith

Mike Smith Carryduff, Camp, Tralee, passed away peacefully, 3rd November 2023 in University Hospital Kerry, Tralee.

Sadly missed by his sister Eileen, brother Pat, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Lynch’s Funeral Home Castlegregory, Sunday evening, 5th November 2023, from 6.30pm to 8.00pm. Funeral cortège arriving at St. Mary’s Church Camp on Monday, 6th November at 11.30 for 12.00 noon Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in Kilgobbin Cemetery Camp.

Enquiries to John O’ Rahilly Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee on 06671211190 or 0876865632.