Michael (Mike) Quirke, Tonbwee, Castleisland and formerly of Moanmore, Castleisland and Laharn, Milltown and ESB Networks, Tralee.

Peacefully, on November 13th 2022, surrounded by his loving family and the wonderful staff of the Palliative Care Team of University Hospital Kerry. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen, his sisters Sr. Eileen (Presentation Sisters, Ecuador and Tralee) and Brenda Brick (Killorglin), brothers Eddie (Dublin), Pat (Milltown) and twin brother Tim (Naas), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, all extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Predeceased by his parents Margaret (Peg) and Michael Quirke and his first wife Carmel.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Advertisement

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland, on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. The funeral cortège will depart Mike's residence in Tonbwee at 10.30am on Wednesday morning arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland. Burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery, Castleisland. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to Palliative Care c/o Tangney's Funeral Home.