Michael “Mike” Quilter of Church View, Lixnaw, Co. Kerry

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Sunday 6th November from 3:00 to 5:00 pm, Funeral arriving to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw on Monday at 10:45 am where the Requiem Mass for Mike will be celebrated at 11:00 am (streamed on churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw-parish-live-stream). Interment afterwards in Kiltomey Cemetery, Lixnaw.

Donations in lieu of flowers to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

Beloved brother of Tommy (Farandeen), John (Listowel), Francie (Newmarket) and Willie (Listowel). Predeceased by his father Francis and his mother Hannah.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his sisters-in-law Joan, Noreen and Joan, nephews and nieces, the Walsh family, relatives, neighbours and many friends.