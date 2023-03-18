Michael (Mike) O'Connor, 4 College Road, Castleisland and also Ballyoughtragh Heights, Milltown.
Peacefully, at University Hospital Kerry, on March 19th 2023, in the presence of his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Joan (nee Moriarty), his parents Michael and Bridie and his brother John. Sadly missed by his loving sons Michael and Kevin, sisters Kathleen O'Brien, Sheila Curran, Jo Reidy and Mary Horan, brothers-in-law Donie Curran, John Reidy and John Horan, sister-in-law Catherine O'Connor, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland, on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. The funeral cortège will depart the funeral home at 10.30am on Wednesday morning arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery, Castleisland. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care c/o Tangney's Funeral Home.
