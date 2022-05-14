Michael (Mike) O Connor, The Bog Lane, Carhooearagh, Kilmorna, Listowel, Co. Kerry.
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Monday evening (May 16th) from 6 p.m to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Tuesday morning (May 17th) at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Mike being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by private cremation in Shannon crematorium. No flowers, please.
Family Information:-
May 13th, 2022, (unexpectedly), at University Hospital, Kerry. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Mairéad, children John and Fiona (U.K), stepchildren, sister Joan, brothers Willie and Brendan, son-in-law Richard, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
