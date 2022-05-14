Michael (Mike) O Connor, The Bog Lane, Carhooearagh, Kilmorna, Listowel, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Monday evening (May 16th) from 6 p.m to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Tuesday morning (May 17th) at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Mike being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by private cremation in Shannon crematorium. No flowers, please.

Family Information:-

Advertisement

May 13th, 2022, (unexpectedly), at University Hospital, Kerry. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Mairéad, children John and Fiona (U.K), stepchildren, sister Joan, brothers Willie and Brendan, son-in-law Richard, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.