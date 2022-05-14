Advertisement

Michael (Mike) O Connor.

May 15, 2022 12:05 By receptionradiokerry
Michael (Mike) O Connor.

Michael (Mike) O Connor, The Bog Lane, Carhooearagh, Kilmorna, Listowel, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Monday evening (May 16th) from 6 p.m to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Tuesday morning (May 17th) at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Mike being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by private cremation in Shannon crematorium.  No flowers, please.

Family Information:-

Advertisement

May 13th, 2022, (unexpectedly), at University Hospital, Kerry. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Mairéad, children John and Fiona (U.K), stepchildren, sister Joan, brothers Willie and Brendan, son-in-law Richard, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus