Michael, (Mike) Moriarty, (Dromneavane, Kenmare and formerly of Slieveduff, Greenane, Kenmare).

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Sunday evening (August 21st) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Monday morning (August 22nd) from O' Connor's Funeral Home to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare for 11.00am Requiem mass which will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com MASS (live streaming) followed by burial in Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare.

On the 18th of August, 2022, Michael (Mike) passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at Cork University Hospital and in the presence of his loving family. Beloved husband of Katie (nee Shea), loving father of Michael, Sean, Patrick, Elizabeth, Christina and Kaitlin. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his wife, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law Julie and Shannon, aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace