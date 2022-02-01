Michael (Mike) Leahy, New York and late of Trien, Kilmorna, Listowel.
Predeceased by his parents Tim & Hannah Leahy, his sister Peggy Horan,his niece Nora O'Donoghue and his grandnieces Róisín Curtin and Leah O'Donoghue. Survived by his wife Rose, son Seán, daughters Máiréad and Katrina, his daughter-in-law Alana, grandchildren Trent, Nora, John and Caitlín. He will be deeply missed by his sister Maureen (Trien) his brothers Willie Joe (Trien), Pat (Moyvane), Teddy (Listowel) and Jerry (Kilrush). His sisters-in-law Eileen, Mary, Margaret and Mary. His brothers-in-law Jim and Brendan, his aunt Phil Counihan (Ballyduff) and his many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins.
Funeral will take place from 4-8pm today at the Hodder Farenga Funeral home, Yonkers, New York.
Funeral mass will take place tomorrow Friday in St. Barnabas Church, Bronx, New York at 10.45am.
Internment afterwards to Woodlawn Cemetery, Bronx.
A memorial mass will be celebrated for Michael (Mike) Leahy in Corpus Christi Church, Knockanure on Friday 11th, February at 7.30pm.
Enquiries to Finucane’s Funeral Directors, Moyvane.
Recommended
HIQA report finds poor governance in Kerry foster care servicesFeb 2, 2022 13:02
Kerry Group launches €6m fund to help farmers transition to sustainable practices.Feb 2, 2022 17:02
New manager for CrokesFeb 1, 2022 13:02
Tralee gardaí arrest motorist driving at 127km/h in 50km/h zoneFeb 2, 2022 13:02
South Kerry lorry driver charged with drink-driving in Northern EnglandFeb 2, 2022 13:02