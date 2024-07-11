Michael (Mike Dry) O’Riordan of Mountain Stage, Glenbeigh, Co. Kerry, passed away peacefully on 9th July 2024 at Cork University Hospital surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his beloved parents Hannah and Cornelius and brother Jerh. Michael will be deeply missed by his loving wife Anne, children Connie, Jerry, Joanne, Michael, Mary and John B, and his brother John and sister-in-law Mary.

Sadly missed by his grandchildren Teagan, Conor, Casey, Tommy and Eloise, daughters-in-law Aileen, Eileen & Cathy, loving family, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Waking in Brennans Funeral Home, Glenbeigh this Friday evening (12th) from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass for Michael (Mike Dry) will take place in St. James Church Glenbeigh at 11am on Saturday followed by burial in Ballinakilla Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on https://mcn.live › Camera › st-james-church-glenbeigh

House private. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Neuroscience and Neurosurgery Department at CUH (Cork University Hospital) Charity, Room 8, Main Concourse, CUH, Wilton, Cork. http://www.cuhcharity.ie.021 4234529. https://www.cuhcharity.ie/inmemdonation/”

