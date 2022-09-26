Michael (Mike) Doona, Clahane, Glenbeigh, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at Brennan’s Funeral Home, Glenbeigh, Co. Kerry this Thursday 29th September from 6-8pm. Requiem mass for Mike on Friday 30th September at 11.00am, at St. James Church, Glenbeigh, followed by burial at Ballinakilla Burial Ground.

Mass will be live streamed on MCN media St James Church Glenbeigh, https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-james-church-glenbeigh

House Private Please

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation or Scellig Ward UHK.

Family Information: The death has occurred of Michael (Mike) Doona of Clahane, Glenbeigh, Co.Kerry, peacefully surrounded by his loving family on 26th September 2022.

Pre-deceased by his parents, Maurice and Annie, sisters Mary, Eileen, Bridie, Ann, Margaret and brother Paddy.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Agnes, daughter Anne, sons Maurice-Gerard, Eamonn, Joseph, Michael and Vincent, sister Sheila Coffey (Kells), brother Maurice (New York), sons in law Declan and Sean, daughters in law Paula, Majella, Ella & Edel, grandchildren, Kate, Niamh and Sadhbh; Dylan and Holly; Charlie and Sadie; and Cassie. Sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

May he rest in peace