Michael (Mike) Dillane, Ballinorig, Causeway, and formerly of Glasheen, Cork, peacefully in the excellent care of University Hospital Kerry on 22nd February, 2025.

Son of the late John and Josie.

Deeply regretted by his sisters, Marie Curtin (Kildare) and Betty (Cork), brother-in-law Dan, cousins, kind neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing Monday (24th February) at Casey's Funeral Home Causeway from 6pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Mike on Tuesday at 1 o' clock in The Sacred Heart Church Kilmoyley livestreamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.