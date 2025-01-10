Advertisement

Michael Mike Buckley

Jan 11, 2025 08:55 By receptionradiokerry
Michael Mike Buckley, of Meadow Park, Milltown and formerly of Rahoonane, Tralee.

 

Predeceased by his father Mike

 

Forever loved and missed by his wife Shannon and his children; Alisha, Kaysey, Jayden, Lyndsey, Brooke, Nevaeh and Brianna, his dear mother Katie, brother Joe, sisters Anna, Mary & Samantha, in-laws, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends & work colleagues at Relihans.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Reposing Sunday evening (Jan. 12th) at Flynn's Funeral Home KILLORGLIN (V93PK66) from 3pm - 6pm.

Funeral arriving Monday morning (Jan. 13th) to The Sacred Heart Church Milltown for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart

HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE FAMILY ONLY PLEASE

 

Mike's family would like to thank you for your support and kindness at this difficult time.

