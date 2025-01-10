Michael Mike Buckley, of Meadow Park, Milltown and formerly of Rahoonane, Tralee.
Predeceased by his father Mike
Forever loved and missed by his wife Shannon and his children; Alisha, Kaysey, Jayden, Lyndsey, Brooke, Nevaeh and Brianna, his dear mother Katie, brother Joe, sisters Anna, Mary & Samantha, in-laws, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends & work colleagues at Relihans.
~ ~ ~ ~
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis
~ ~ ~ ~
Reposing Sunday evening (Jan. 12th) at Flynn's Funeral Home KILLORGLIN (V93PK66) from 3pm - 6pm.
Funeral arriving Monday morning (Jan. 13th) to The Sacred Heart Church Milltown for Requiem Mass at 11am.
Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on
https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-sacred-heart
HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE FAMILY ONLY PLEASE
Mike's family would like to thank you for your support and kindness at this difficult time.
