Michael (Micky) O'Sullivan.

Mar 7, 2022

Mar 7, 2022 16:03 By receptionradiokerry
Michael (Micky) O'Sullivan.

Michael (Micky) O'Sullivan, Dublin and formerly of Derryleigh, Sneem,

Reposing at St. Michael's Church, Sneem on Tuesday March 8th from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.

Requiem Mass for Michael (Micky) O' Sullivan will take place on Wednesday March 9th at 12 noon

Burial afterwards to the local cemetery.

Michael's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stmichaelschurchsneem.org

Family Flowers only please.

Enquiries to Drummond Funeral Directors, Sneem.

Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

