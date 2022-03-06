Michael (Micky) O'Sullivan, Dublin and formerly of Derryleigh, Sneem,
Reposing at St. Michael's Church, Sneem on Tuesday March 8th from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.
Requiem Mass for Michael (Micky) O' Sullivan will take place on Wednesday March 9th at 12 noon
Burial afterwards to the local cemetery.
Michael's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stmichaelschurchsneem.org
Family Flowers only please.
Enquiries to Drummond Funeral Directors, Sneem.
