Michael (Mickey) Rohan, Racecourse Lawn, Tralee, and formerly of Stradbally, Castlegregory

16th January 2025. Peacefully in the compassionate care of the nurses and staff in Tralee

Community Hospital.

Predeceased by his parents, brothers and sisters.

Mickey will be sadly missed by the love of his life, his heartbroken wife Bernie, loving and adored father to Yvonne, Tommy, Rena (Moriarty), Michael, Mary and Jacinta (Dineen), their spouses Jean, Pat, Gabriel and Peadar, his grandchildren Megan, Shane, Daire, Andrew, Cameron, Michael, Rory, Peter, Alison and Caoimhe, his nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May Mickey rest in peace

Reposing in the Rose Chapel Hogan's Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee V92 FX76 on Wednesday 22nd January 17.30pm to 19.30pm

Funeral cortége arriving at St John's Church Tralee on Thursday 23rd. at 9.30am for 10am Requiem Mass for Mickey which will be live streamed on http://www.stjohns.ie Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery Rath Cemetery Tralee.

Family flowers only, please, donations if desire to www.recoveryhavenkerry.com

Enquiries to Sean or John at Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee 0876865632 or 0667121119