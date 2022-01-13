Michael (Mickey) Flaherty 12 Woodgrove, Moyvane and formerly of Blaine, Athea, Co. Limerick.

Reposing at Finucane's funeral home, Moyvane on Saturday evening from 6.00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m. for family, close friends and neighbours.

Arriving to St. Bartholomews church, Athea, on Sunday for 12.30 p.m. requiem mass.

Mickey will be laid to rest afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea, with his beloved wife Kate.

In the interest of public health and safety regarding covid 19, a walk through system will be in operation in the funeral home.

Advertisement

Social distance guidelines to be adhered to, wearing of masks, no shaking hands or hugging please.