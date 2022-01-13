Advertisement

Michael (Mickey) Flaherty

Jan 14, 2022 15:01 By receptionradiokerry
Michael (Mickey) Flaherty

Michael (Mickey) Flaherty 12 Woodgrove, Moyvane and formerly of Blaine, Athea, Co. Limerick.

Reposing at Finucane's funeral home, Moyvane on Saturday evening from 6.00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m. for family, close friends and neighbours.

Arriving to St. Bartholomews church, Athea, on Sunday for 12.30 p.m. requiem mass.

Mickey will be laid to rest afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea, with his beloved wife Kate.

 

In the interest of public health and safety regarding covid 19, a walk through system will be in operation in the funeral home.

Advertisement

Social distance guidelines to be adhered to, wearing of masks, no shaking hands or hugging please.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus