Michael (Mickey) Ferriter, Ballinasare, Annascaul; On the 6th of August 2024 at Araglen House Nursing Home, Michael (Mickey), husband of the late Hannah. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Mary and Eileen, sons Mike and Johnny, grandchildren great grandchildren, daughter in law Tania, sons in law Brian and Aidan, sister in law Chris, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. R.I.P

Reposing tomorrow evening (Thursday) at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle from 5pm to 8pm.

Remains arriving to Lispole Church on Friday morning where the Requiem mass will be celebrated at 10am,

followed by interment in Garraí na dTor Cemetery, Lispole.

No flowers please, donations if desired to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.