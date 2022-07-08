Michael (Mickey) Barry, Ballingown, Lisselton, Co. Kerry. Peacefully, on July 8th, 2022, at his son Pat's residence. Predeceased by his wife Sheila, sisters Lizzie and Sr. Margaret. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons Michael, Tim, Kevin and Pat, daughters-in-law Una, Christine, Niamh and Tim's partner Charlotte, grandchildren Emma, Eoin, Ciaran, Mary, Megan, Tadhg, Caoimhe, Shauna, Odhran, Mairéad and Sinéad, brother Patsy, sister Mary Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Sunday afternoon from 1 p.m to 3 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Teresa's Church, Ballydonoghue, on Monday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Mickey being celebrated at 11 a.m, followed by burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery, Ballybunion.
